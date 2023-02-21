Special operation launched to cut number of gorse and grass fires over the summer

The fire on Llantysilio mountain. photo: Emma Howe

Operation Dawns Glaw, originally set up in 2016 to tackle incidents of deliberately set grass fires across Wales, will also be turning its attention to the increase in accidental fires, often caused by careless behaviour in the countryside.

In 2022 the fire services across Wales attended 3,269 grassfire incidents – an increase of 62 per cent on the previous year with deliberate grass fires increasing by 47 per cent to 2263.

The Llangollen area, around the Panorama and Horseshoe Pass has grass and gorse fires most summers.

In 2018 a blaze at Llantysilio Mountain and the Horseshoe Pass smouldered for weeks with firefighters from Shropshire joining colleagues from north Wales in the operation to bring it to an end.

Operation Dawns Glaw chiefs say the increase in fires last year was mainly due to hot dry weather in July and Aug which resulted in a second spike of incidents in addition to those in March and April.

Peter Greenslade, Corporate Head of Prevention and Protection for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and Chair of Operation Dawns Glaw, said: "Every year fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space, and wildlife habitats.

"We want to work with our communities to build a healthier and more resilient countryside and to develop a more biodiverse countryside for the future. Working with our communities and sharing our knowledge provides us with a better understanding of what we can do to limit the damage that accidental fires cause to our environment."

He said the campaign was being launched to coincide with lighter night and more people enjoying the countryside.

“We want to work with our communities, farmers, and landowners to share our knowledge and understanding of the effect that both deliberate and accidental fires have on our communities. We understand that controlled burns can have a positive effect on the environment, creating biodiversity and a sustainable ecosystem and we are available for free advice on how to do this safely.

He said the operation was also concerned that, while accidents could happen there were also people who were deliberately setting fire to the countryside.

"Not only is this a crime, for which they will be prosecuted, but it also places unnecessary pressure on front line services and puts our communities in harm’s way. I would encourage anyone with information relating to such crimes to call 101, or to report anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111."

Farmers and landowners across Wales may burn heather, grass, bracken and gorse up until the 15 March or March 31 in Upland areas but must have a Burn Plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.