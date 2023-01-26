Notification Settings

Donated bras providing support for charity

By Megan JonesLlangollen

A Rotary club is collecting bras to raise money for cancer research.

Spar team members Nathan Sheil and Jac Gwilliam

Vale of Llangollen Rotary has already collected three plastic sacks full of unwanted bras from Chirk, in a bid to raise money for a charity helping to battle breast cancer.

The scheme, which is keeping unloved, unwanted, or ill-fitting bras out of landfill, will recycle the garments and raise £700 a tonne for Against Breast Cancer.

The collected bras go to a recycling company in the UK to get sorted and baled to start a new life in Africa, including Togo, Ghana and Kenya.

There, the bales are bought by the African women to resell, as small businesses for the women to support their families by reselling them.

Many of the bras are resalable as they are. Some are taken apart by the African women and remade as cottage industries. The ones that are not reusable in the sorting process in the UK are broken down and recycled as cotton waste and metal.

The Rotary club is appealing for donations, which can be dropped off in a pink bin inside Spar in Chirk.

The club meets on Monday evenings at 7.30pm at the Liberty Tavern in Llangollen and is always ready to welcome new members.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, at valeofllangollenrotary@gmail.com or visit valeofllangollenrotary.com

