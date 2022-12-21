YouTuber with no paddleboarding experience who filmed himself on 126ft-high aqueduct explains why he did it

Ally's feet were in the water as the board struggled to stay afloat. Photo: Ally Law

He admits at the start of the video that he has 'never been paddle boarding', before stripping down to just his shorts in the two degree Welsh weather, and climbing barefoot onto the board.

Undaunted Ally Law, 31, said he 'fears nothing', and posts regular videos partaking in potentially dangerous challenges, with paddle boarding along Pontcysyllte Aqueduct his most recent.

The amateur MMA fighter said: "Someone messaged me saying 'You think you're brave with heights, I bet you won't stand up and paddle board across the aqueduct in Wrexham'. I have a thought that tells me I can survive anything, and I like to try new things, so I decided to do it when we were passing through the area.

Ally stripped down to his shorts in the two degree weather. Photo: Ally Law

"I rented the paddle board, which cost about £20 for the day, but it kept sinking. Obviously I've never paddle boarded before, and I had people in the comments telling me that I was using it the wrong way round.

"I knew it wasn't going to be illegal. It looked pretty easy, but I would not recommend it to anyone else because it's dangerous."

Ally said he has been left ill after the water surrounded his bare feet for the whole journey.

"It was like icicles – it was freezing," he said. "It felt like it must have been -5 degrees."

Ally's act was not illegal, but not recommend. Photo: Ally Law

The video also shows Ally's friend jumping across the aqueduct, landing on the other side by the skin of his teeth.

A spokesperson from the Canal and River Trust said: "It doesn't sound like it should be legal, but we don't have anything that says you can't do it, as not many people do.

"As long as he is aware of the risks, and holds a license and insurance for the craft, he is more than welcome to do what he wants. We would not recommend it."

Ally's feet were in the water as the board struggled to stay afloat. Photo: Ally Law

They advised that should Mr Law not have a license, a written warning would be issued and his paddle board removed from the water.

The waterway is used by two boat companies that offer trips across the bridge, and visitors are able to walk on a pedestrian path running alongside it.