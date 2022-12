Picture: North Wales Police

Maya is missing from Johnstown, which is north of Chirk between Ruabon and Wrexham.

Police say Maya was last seen around 1pm on Friday afternoon.

The teen is 5ft8inches tall, has shoulder length dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white converse high tops.

If you have any information, you should contact North Wales Police via 101 or web chat - https://orlo.uk/01OKE.