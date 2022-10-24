Notification Settings

Larch trees to be felled near Llangollen to prevent spread of disease

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished:

Natural Resources Wales will begin to fell larch trees at Foel Woodland, near Llangollen, in November.

The woodland

The work is part of NRW’s Larch Reduction Strategy to help control the spread of Phytophthora ramorum, commonly known as larch disease.

The site will be replant to create a native woodland. This is part of the staged approach to the eventual removal of all larch from within the Foel Woodland.

The work will involve felling the trees with the use of a harvester and chainsaw support. The operations will begin in November with the aim of being finished by April 2023.

Once removed the wood will go to sawmills to be used for house building material, fencing and wood fuel.

The Foel Woodland block is located directly above the village of Pentredwr, about three miles to the north of Llangollen and clearly visible from the Horseshoe Pass.

Aidan Cooke, Senior Officer Forest Operation for NRW, said: “Felling the larch trees now allows us to adequately plan for a sensitive operation without the timing restrictions of a Statutory Plant Health Notice.

“By removing Larch trees from the Foel in stages, we will have the opportunity to re-create a diverse and resilient native woodland habitat throughout the woodland to help benefit wildlife and enhance the environment for everyone’s enjoyment.

“We will work closely with the Forestry Works Manager and the local community in Pentredwr throughout the tree felling operations to reduce the impact of the works wherever possible.”

Anyone with concerns regarding the scheduled works should contact the North East Wales’ Forest Operations Team via email on ForestOperationsNE@cyfoethnaturiolcymru.gov.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

