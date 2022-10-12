Simon Baynes with Mary

Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes MP, visited Cwrt Glan Y Gamlas in Llangollen to celebrate Mary Ternent's landmark day.

During the visit, Mr Baynes gave Mary a bouquet of flowers and joined Mary’s friends and family, including her niece, Jennifer Cooil, in celebrating with a specially-arranged tea party.

Mary was born in Bangor in September 1922, the second child of Margaret and William Williams, who was awarded the military medal for bravery in World War One.

She had two brothers, William and Edward and a sister, Olive.

Her brother, William, had a bakery in Glyn Ceiriog and Chirk, Olive, her sister, was the landlady of The Bridge Inn in Chirk for many years.

During World War II, Mary enlisted in the Women's Land Army, working on a farm in the Menai Bridge area of Anglesey, where she met her future husband, Harry.

They married in 1943. They enjoyed their holidays abroad, and were lucky enough to be invited to the Vatican for an audience with Pope John Paul II.

Simon Baynes MP, said: “It was a great pleasure to join Mary and her friends and family.