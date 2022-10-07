Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Country market provides outlet for people's talents says MP

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished:

Markets provide a valuable outlet for people's craft, growing and culinary skills, Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes has said.

Simon Baynes MP at Llangollen Country Market
Simon Baynes MP at Llangollen Country Market

Mr Baynes recently enjoyed a visit to Llangollen Country Market at the Memorial Hall in Bridge Street.

He praised the success of the market, meeting its chair, Marjorie Crosbie, manager, Marian Williams, secretary, Joan Sneyd and many other stall holders and people who were enjoying the Country Market.

It takes place on the last Friday of the month from 9.45am-12.45pm and offers seasonal fruit and vegetables, local goods, art, crafts, cakes and much more. The next Country Market is due to take place on October 28.

Mr Baynes MP said: “It was great to visit the Llangollen Country Market and I would like to extend my thanks to Secretary, Joan Sneyd, for inviting me.

"It was fantastic to see the success of the Market, meet with stall holders and see the variety of stalls that the Market has to offer. Everything sold there is home made so it provides a great outlet for people's craft, growing and culinary skills. This is also a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and I would strongly recommend a visit”.

Llangollen
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News