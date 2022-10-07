Country market provides outlet for people's talents says MP

Simon Baynes MP at Llangollen Country Market

Mr Baynes recently enjoyed a visit to Llangollen Country Market at the Memorial Hall in Bridge Street.

He praised the success of the market, meeting its chair, Marjorie Crosbie, manager, Marian Williams, secretary, Joan Sneyd and many other stall holders and people who were enjoying the Country Market.

It takes place on the last Friday of the month from 9.45am-12.45pm and offers seasonal fruit and vegetables, local goods, art, crafts, cakes and much more. The next Country Market is due to take place on October 28.

Mr Baynes MP said: “It was great to visit the Llangollen Country Market and I would like to extend my thanks to Secretary, Joan Sneyd, for inviting me.