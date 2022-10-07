Country market provides outlet for people's talents says MP

Mr Baynes recently enjoyed a visit to Llangollen Country Market at the Memorial Hall in Bridge Street.
He praised the success of the market, meeting its chair, Marjorie Crosbie, manager, Marian Williams, secretary, Joan Sneyd and many other stall holders and people who were enjoying the Country Market.
It takes place on the last Friday of the month from 9.45am-12.45pm and offers seasonal fruit and vegetables, local goods, art, crafts, cakes and much more. The next Country Market is due to take place on October 28.
Mr Baynes MP said: “It was great to visit the Llangollen Country Market and I would like to extend my thanks to Secretary, Joan Sneyd, for inviting me.
"It was fantastic to see the success of the Market, meet with stall holders and see the variety of stalls that the Market has to offer. Everything sold there is home made so it provides a great outlet for people's craft, growing and culinary skills. This is also a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and I would strongly recommend a visit”.