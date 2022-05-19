Writer explains why the Ladies of Llangollen is an epic love story

Katie Elin-Salt

Celebrated Virgins is Theatr Clwyd’s new play written by Katie Elin-Salt and directed by Eleri B. Jones.It is being performed at Theatr Clwyd until June 4 and tickets are just £10.

The show is based on the true story of Lady Eleanor Butler and Miss Sarah Ponsonby who were forced to flee Ireland and took up residence in Llangollen.

Katie said: "They were true LGBTQ+ icons of their time and this show sees them tell their story, on their own terms for the very first time.

"We follow their story from separate childhoods in the upper echelons of 18th century Irish society to meeting each other at school and forming an unbreakable bond. This leads them to decide they would rather leave everything they have known behind than live without each other.

"We then follow their journey to Plas Newydd, their home for over 50 years in Llangollen and learn through them the bravery and the fear involved in living an authentic life in full view of a community who does not always understand who you truly are."

"It is just an epic love story and I remain amazed and bewildered that it has taken nearly 300 years for it to be put on a stage. It really has everything - love, risk, danger, even someone dressing in a suit and jumping out of a window armed with a pistol and a Jack Russell. "It is incredibly important for today's society that we see stories like Sarah and Eleanor's represented on stage. It has taken such a long time for love between two women to be not only accepted but celebrated."

Katie first forged links with Theatr Clwyd as a 21-year-old performing a cameo role in As You Like It, under the direction of Terry Hands.

"Since then, Theatr Clwyd has always been a home from home for me and I have been privileged to perform here as an actor many times - growing from bit parts to leads in shows such as Educating Rita and Under Milk Wood.