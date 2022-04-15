Electric vehicle chargers at farm centre will help Shropshire visitors to North Wales

New charges at Rhug Estate

The Rhug Estate has teamed up with InstaVolt to fit eight ultra-rapid EV charging stations, in its car park. This will make Rhug Estate making it the largest private provider of EV charging points in Wales.

They are in addition to the existing charges put in place five years ago.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate said, “Scottish Power and the Welsh Government, alongside chargepoint provider, InstaVolt, have enabled us to achieve this installation in a matter of weeks and they should be up and running by the end of the Easter holidays. During periods of solar gain, the electricity supply for the new EV charging points will come directly from the solar panels located behind Rhug Estate’s farm buildings. This aspect makes it a truly green project and highly sustainable.

“Drivers and passengers will be able to enjoy the facilities at Rhug while their car is charging. Rhug Estate is perfectly situated on the A5, three miles west of Corwen, where traffic from Manchester and Chester meet the main A5 road from the Midlands before it separates again leading to the Llyn peninsular and the west Wales coast. It is an ideal place to break the journey and re-charge yourselves and the car.”

Scottish Power, the owner and operator of the electricity network in north Wales, started work in March on installing the new electricity connections at Rhug Estate which is required for the installation of the new EV charging points.

Liam O’Sullivan, Scottish Power Manweb Licence Director, said, “It’s great to see shovels in the ground in our work to enable new vehicle charging points. This additional capacity will ensure people can travel and enjoy what Wales has to offer, with access to cleaner transport.

“As well as unlocking low-carbon capacity, we hope the new infrastructure will help to drive footfall and tourism to the Rhug Estate – a valuable local business that is already a champion of high sustainability standards.

“We’re working closely with the Welsh Government to enable electric vehicle charging as we move forward with plans across many other sites. This important project will ensure the region is at the very heart of the UK’s transition to a cleaner, greener future, and that this also brings with it economic prosperity for Wales.”