Road engineering could mean delays for school holiday getaways to Wales

A section of road just east of the town will be closed each night until Friday between 7pm and 6pm with a daytime one carriageway closure and traffic lights during the daytime until April 14. The footpath will also be closed.

It is the culmination of work to strengthen the retaining walls supporting the trunk road that are thought to have been part of the original road built by Thomas Telford 200 years ago.

With schools closing for the Easter holidays this weekend families heading for the coast could face long daytime delays next week.

The road closure will see traffic diverted via the A483 and the A539.

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “There will be additional traffic management in place on the diversion route to keep traffic flowing and to limit rat-running off the diversion route.”

Maesmawr Road and Birch Hill in Llangollen. will be closed except for access to prevent the route being used by motorists other than local residents.