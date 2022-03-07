Notification Settings

Dinas Bran is lit up as a beacon of hope in the darkness for Ukraine

By Sue AustinLlangollen

The medieval castle towering over Llangollen was lit up in blue and yellow to show the community's support for the people of Ukraine.

Dinas Bran castle

The fortress, which can be seen for miles stood out like a beacon of hope in the darkness on Sunday night .

Commissioned by the Clwydian Hills and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the spectacular display was created by ASG Audio Visual based in nearby Newbridge.

Scott Cooper from the company said it had donated 100 per cent of the commission fee to the appeal for Ukraine to help those suffering as a result of the conflict.

"Massive thanks to all the volunteers for helping tonight get the equipment up to the castle," Scott said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

