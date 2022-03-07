Dinas Bran is lit up as a beacon of hope in the darkness for Ukraine

Dinas Bran castle

The fortress, which can be seen for miles stood out like a beacon of hope in the darkness on Sunday night .

Commissioned by the Clwydian Hills and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the spectacular display was created by ASG Audio Visual based in nearby Newbridge.

Scott Cooper from the company said it had donated 100 per cent of the commission fee to the appeal for Ukraine to help those suffering as a result of the conflict.