Tipper the rat to star in new Welsh television series

The cast of Rybish, from left, Rhodri Trefor (Nigel), Mair Tomos Ifans (Val),Betsan Ceiriog (Bobbi), Sion Pritchard (Clive), Dyfed Thomas (Eurwyn) and Carys Gwilym (Lorraine)

Tipper, the talented brown rodent, is making her debut in a Welsh language TV comedy series alongside the popular actor, Dyfed Thomas, who hails originally from Rhosllanerchrugog.

The mouse will feature in a scene in one of the episodes in the second series of the award-winning sit-com, Rybish - Rubbish - in which Dyfed is a key member of the cast

Produced by Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da, filming took place at a real-life recycling centre in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The first episode will be broadcast on S4C at 9pm on Friday, April 1.

Dyfed, who lives just outside Llangollen with his wife, former Benny Hill actress Julie Kirk, plays the character of Eurwyn, who can recite poetry instinctively and who is a keen jigsaw player.

An actor with more than 45 years’ experience, Dyfed has focused on work behind the camera in recent years, mainly adapting novels into movie scripts.

“I’ve sold some scripts to Bollywood and in the past few years I've spent a lot of my time in India.

"The invitation to appear in Rybish was unexpected but I've really enjoyed it, especially being involved, albeit in a small way, with the creative process.

“In playing the part, I almost feel like I've gone full circle in my career, returning to acting in my native Welsh and reminiscing about theatre work by being so close to the cast and crew.”

Dyfed added that after completing filming Rybish he is looking forward to taking part in another S4C programme later this year.

Tipper the rodent will be seen in the Y Caban, the cabin, where the six members of staff take a break from the daily grind of their working lives.

Producer and BAFTA Cymru award-nominated writer Barry Jones, said: "We wanted a real mouse so that it appeared authentic and Tipper proved to be just what was wanted. It's not a big part but it's still a very important part of the episode."

Eagle-eyed animal lovers may recognise Tipper from one of her previous appearances on the BBC's Eastenders.

Animal trainer Mark Amey said Tipper and her mum appeared in the hit Netflix show, Tiny Creatures, which was awarded two prestigious Emmy Awards for Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme and Outstanding Cinematography at a ceremony in Los Angeles last summer.

Mark, who keeps and breeds exotic animals at his Hertfordshire home, said Tipper is from a long line of acting mice: "They live for about a year and a half and Tipper's about ready for a well-earned retirement and possibly have a family of her own," he added.

