Country estate business becomes donation point near Llangollen for items for refugees

Lord Newborough of the Rhug Estate has friends still in the war torn country and a member of his team has family there.

They are appeal for blankets, coats for women and children, warm clothes including hats gloves, scarves and socks to be dropped of at a special donation site at the centre just outside Corwen.

Anastasiia Berezhna works on the Rhug Organic & Natural Ltd body care side of the estate business. She is from the Ukraine and while she has managed to leave her parents are still there.

Lord Newborough said that hundreds of thousands of innocent people had fled their homes and were displaced or homeless. I"nnocent people, including young children, have been left with nothing, no shelter, clothing, food or school supplies and many have felt forced to flee the country to reach safety.

“I have friends who are still in Ukraine. There are Rhug Estate staff who have family still in Ukraine. These are normal families who are now concerned for their lives. They have sent me terrifying footage of the war that is going on on their doorstep. We have to do all we can to help.

"We searched for a local donation site but couldn’t find one in this area of Denbighshire so the team here at Rhug have rallied round and we will become that local drop off site for everyone to come to and donate items.”