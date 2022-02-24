Renewable energy success for Welsh estate

A solar panel scheme at Rhug Estate

Rhug Estate began with one solar panel scheme on the roof of the farm shop in 2012 and now has 11 solar schemes, two wind turbines, a variety of hydro schemes, heat pumps in properties, a biomass boiler and two electric vehicle chargers.

Rhug Estate covers 12,500 acres in Denbighshire and 2,500 acres in Gwynedd. The capacity of the renewable energy schemes on the estate range from 4KW to 1.2MW and generated electricity is either used on site or exported to the grid.

Lord Newborough, owner said, “The sustainable use of assets and natural resources has always been at the heart of everything we do at Rhug Estate. I have championed the highest standards of organic and sustainable farming for many years, protecting and enhancing the environment for future generations. We currently generate about 3,000MW of electricity per year. We also generate about 500MW per year of heat. This is enough to supply approximately 875 homes for the year. While we continually develop the company, we are being plagued by the lack of grid capacity. Something we are trying to bring to the attention of the Welsh Government.”

Rhug Energy Ltd has plans for installing air-source heat-pumps in another three properties on the Estate and the team are in the final stages of enabling another hydro scheme.