Cyclist dies in collision on the A5 near Llangollen

The tragedy happened on the A5, on the edge of the village of Llidiart-y-Parc, at around 5.30pm on Monday.

Police said a local off-duty nurse and police officer tried to save the male cyclist.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist died following a road traffic collision near Corwen involving a pedal cycle and a dark coloured Mitsubishi Shogun.

on the A5 just before the 40mph sign entering Llidiart-y-Parc towards Llangollen.

"Despite best efforts of a local off-duty nurse and a local police officer that arrived at the scene within minutes the male pedal cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene."

The A5 was closed for several hours.