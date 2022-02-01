Cyclist dies in collision on the A5 near Llangollen

The tragedy happened on the A5, on the edge of the village of Llidiart-y-Parc, at around 5.30pm on Monday.
Police said a local off-duty nurse and police officer tried to save the male cyclist.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist died following a road traffic collision near Corwen involving a pedal cycle and a dark coloured Mitsubishi Shogun.
on the A5 just before the 40mph sign entering Llidiart-y-Parc towards Llangollen.
"Despite best efforts of a local off-duty nurse and a local police officer that arrived at the scene within minutes the male pedal cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene."
The A5 was closed for several hours.
"Witnesses or anybody with information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101."