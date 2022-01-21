Charity walk to return after two-year break

The canal walk returns next month

The Llangollen Canal Walk, which supports Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, will be held in March, two years since the event was last able to go ahead.

The event on Sunday, March 6 will see walkers take in the stunning Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, beautiful canal-side scenery and wildlife.

The 10-mile walk will begin at The Trevor Basin in the morning, then take in five miles of scenery up to the Poachers’ Pocket and return over the world famous aqueduct.

For those who would prefer to complete a 10-mile walk virtually on a route of their choice tickets are also available for that option.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring our ever-popular Llangollen Canal Walk back in 2022 for its 11th year – two years after we were able to last hold this event.

“This really is one of the best local walking routes, is manageable for walkers of all abilities, and of course families. You can even bring the dog if you like, as long as they are kept on a lead.

“We can’t wait to see you all there again, what a way to welcome in the Spring.

“Tickets are likely to go quickly for this one so make sure you sign up online.”

The event has been sponsored by Wrexham-based Net World Sports.

Lois Jones, Marketing Executive at Net World Sports, said: “We are thrilled to once again be sponsoring the Llangollen Canal Walk for 2022. It’s a fantastic event that brings together members of the community as they participate in the 10-mile walk.

“We’re sure this year will be another huge success in raising the crucial funds needed for all the Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith families who need our support.”