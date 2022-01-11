Notification Settings

Canal towpath named in the top 100 of UK walks

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished:

A towpath alongside the Llangollen canal has been named one of Britain’s 100 best walks.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2022 - The walk along Chirk Aqueduct has been named on the top 100 in UK. In Picture L>R: Friends Gwenda Lloyd and Ellie St John..
An ITV programme, Britain’s Favourite Walks: Top 100, saw presenters Julia Bradbury and Ore Oduba count down the best routes in Britain.

They were chosen in a public vote and unveiled last week.

The walk from Chirk to Llangollen came in at number 60 on the list.

It forms the largest part of the Llangollen Canal UNESCO World Heritage Site and takes in Thomas Telford's Chirk and Pontcysyllte Aqueducts.

In the programme the route is described as giving walkers plenty to look at from marinas and passing trains.

It says it has the contrast of picturesque countryside views and breath-taking engineering.

The canal, built by Telford was funded by Shropshire farmers to take their produce from Ellesmere to the Dee estuary at a place named by Ellesmere Port.

But Telford couldn't get the waterway over the Llangollen hills.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, completed in 1805, is longest aqueduct in Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

