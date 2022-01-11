Canal towpath named in the top 100 of UK walks

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2022 - The walk along Chirk Aqueduct has been named on the top 100 in UK. In Picture L>R: Friends Gwenda Lloyd and Ellie St John..

An ITV programme, Britain’s Favourite Walks: Top 100, saw presenters Julia Bradbury and Ore Oduba count down the best routes in Britain.

They were chosen in a public vote and unveiled last week.

The walk from Chirk to Llangollen came in at number 60 on the list.

It forms the largest part of the Llangollen Canal UNESCO World Heritage Site and takes in Thomas Telford's Chirk and Pontcysyllte Aqueducts.

In the programme the route is described as giving walkers plenty to look at from marinas and passing trains.

It says it has the contrast of picturesque countryside views and breath-taking engineering.

The canal, built by Telford was funded by Shropshire farmers to take their produce from Ellesmere to the Dee estuary at a place named by Ellesmere Port.

But Telford couldn't get the waterway over the Llangollen hills.