Gift of life to the community

Tomos Hughes with Lord Newborough

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate, said: “The greatest gift this year is life, after everything we have been through this past year with the pandemic. With that in mind I have decided to purchase a defibrillator unit from the North Wales NHS charity, Awyr Las / Keep the Beats which is working in partnership with the Welsh Ambulance service as my Christmas gift to the local community, Rhug staff, visitors and anyone else who might be travelling along the A5 and in need.”

The defibrillator unit has been installed in the Farm Shop car park and is for everyone’s use if they should ever need it.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust is part of the Save a Life Cymru campaign. They work in partnership with Keep the Beats, a dedicated fund and project within the North Wales NHS charity, Awyr Las and other organisations including the Welsh Government, other emergency services and charitable organisations. All are committed to supporting cardiopulmonary resuscitationtraining and public access defibrillation across Wales.

Tomos Hughes, North Wales Public Access Defibrillators Support Officer for the Welsh Ambulance Service said, “We are always grateful to those that care for their local community in this way to consider purchasing and managing the safety and maintenance of defibrillation units across Wales. These machines save lives.”

Every year Lord Newborough holds a Christmas carol service with food and drinks. He does this as a gift to the local community and his staff and as an opportunity to raise funds for charity. This didn’t go ahead last year and again this year due to the pandemic and so Lord Newborough is giving the defibrillator as his gift to the community instead.

In a message to the community and visitors to the estate he said: “Your support and encouragement has kept us going this last year once again and I can’t thank everyone enough. May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow and may your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. To our customers and your families may the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy.”