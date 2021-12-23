Notification Settings

Mince Pie Special train plans hit the buffers because of Welsh Covid restrictions

By Sue AustinLlangollen

Popular Christmas train services with festive treats and entertainment have been cancelled after new Covid restrictions were announced.

The 2019 Mince Pie Special Steam Train at Llangollen Railway Station

The Llangollen Railway is the latest tourist attraction to suffer from the Welsh Government's post-Christmas Covid restrictions, with the announcement that the Mince Pie Special services will not go ahead this year.

The popular heritage railway has been rebuilding after not only the pandemic but also the financial collapse of its operating arm.

But it has now been dealt another blow, forced to cancel its Mince Pie Special trains that were to have run between Christmas and the New Year.

Restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government that will come in on Boxing Day include the return of the two metre social distancing law. This rules out the seating of passengers on the trains.

A spokesman for the railway said: "Following the Welsh Government update advising of further restrictions in Wales from the December 26, we are unfortunately no longer in a position to be able to run the Mince Pie Specials. For customers who have pre booked tickets we would ask you to please bear with us. The timing of the Government announcement means we will be unable to issue any refunds before the New Year. More information regarding refunds will be issued in due course."

The railway reopened after the Covid lockdown in July and received a Government grant of almost £150,000.

Volunteers had continued to carry out work after the initial lockdown to create a new station in Corwen.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office.

