Serious house fire sees three people in their 90s hospitalised

Serious fire in Pandy, near Llangollen

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has praised crews, thanked the local community and highlighted the importance of cooking safety after a serious fire in Pandy, Llangollen yesterday which hospitalised three people.

Crews were called to the detached property at 16.16hrs on Sunday, November 14.

At the height of the incident, six crews were in attendance, with firefighters from Llangollen, Johnstown, Wrexham, Cerrigydrudion and Bala tackling the fire. Crews from Chirk, Wrexham, Buckley and Mold also attended into the evening and overnight. Crews left the scene this morning.

The three occupants, all in their nineties, were all taken to hospital, and two of those, a man and a woman, remain in hospital receiving precautionary checks.

Steve Houghton from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident. He said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank the local community for supporting the great work of our crews in tackling this fire – as part of the firefighting operations, due to the location of the fire we used the portable pumping unit to access water from the river Ceiriog.

"Local residents assisted us with this set up, which allowed firefighters access to water to tackle the fire.

“This was a serious fire in a large building, and our firefighters worked well in difficult conditions.

Serious fire in Pandy, near Llangollen

“The residents were out of the house on our arrival, and my thoughts are with them and their family during this stressful time – we all hope they make a full recovery.

“The seriousness of the fire also meant the closure of a road which is the only route into the valley – once again, my thanks go to local residents and those travelling in the area for their patience."

Mr Houghton said the immense damage to the house means people should be wary of distractions when cooking.

“The devastating damage shows just how destructive fire can be," he said. "And time and time again we attend house fires which have started in the kitchen – it's so easy to forget your cooking, especially if you are tired, distracted or have been drinking.

"Our message is clear – never turn your back on your cooking, even for a minute. Leaving any cooking unattended for any length of time can have disastrous results.

"Smoke alarms save lives – the early warning provided by a smoke alarm can provide vital minutes to help them escape unharmed.

“I’d ask everyone to consider elderly or vulnerable family or neighbours, and ensure they are safe too.