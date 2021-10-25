Electric charging points for Llangollen's car parks

The Llangollen Railway

Denbighshire County Council has secured a total of £57,400 grant funding from the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles supported by the Energy Saving Trust, to support the delivery of an Electric Vehicle Public Charging Pilot.

The pilot will provide fast charging points in eight public car parks across Denbighshire including Llangollen for use by the public.

The locations include Market Street Car Park and the Pavilion Car Park in Llangollen which will each receive two chargers.

Llangollen attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year and many will be glad to be able to charge their vehicles while visiting the town.

The project is part of the Council’s action to tackle climate change following the declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency in 2019 and adoption of the Climate and Ecological Change Strategy in 2021.

Procurement for the charging points will take place in the autumn with the intention for them to be installed and operational by Spring 2022.