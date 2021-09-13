International tattoo event comes to the region

Rhos Male Voice Choir

The 2021 concert entitled “A Slice of The British Isles” will be held at Coleg Cambria’s new, venue in the town centre.

It will be held in aid of The Not Forgotten, a charity that has been serving the Armed Forces since 1920.

The show’s producer Gareth Butler said “I am delighted that, despite the difficulties we have all faced over the past 18 months, we are still in a position to be able to stage a show that will serve as an exciting introduction to what we have planned for our full tattoo in 2022.

Rhos Male Voice Choir will take part in the evening as well as the Band and Drums of The Cheshire Constabulary, the British International Tattoo Pipes and Drums accompanied by Highland Dancer Claire Harvey, the Emma May School of Irish Dance and traditional English Morris Dancing from The Mersey Morris Men. The overseas element of our concert will be represented by China Spirit with it colourful Chinese Lion Dance.

Mr Butler said: "The concert will culminate in a truly wonderful and typically British proms Grand Finale."

"We are also holding a trade and charity exhibition area prior to the show in Coleg Cambrias new lobby and atrium. We have involved students from across the Yale campus to give them the opportunity to bring their course of study to life by assisting in the production of our event."