Vandals paint spray heritage railway coaches

The damaged coaches

Volunteers working at the railway's yard near Pentrefelin outside the have been shocked to discover graffiti has been sprayed on two of the heritage diesel unit sets of coaches.

The coaches which are 60 years old and formerly operated by British Railways have been restored by volunteers and are popular trains with the visitors.

It is the latest blow for the heritage railway, which has had to cope with being closed through the pandemic and see the management arm of the enterprise go into administration.

The diesel railcars currently provide the mid-week train service on the Dee Valley railway and are owned, restored and maintained by Llangollen Railcars.

The attack appears to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the security fencing was penetrated to gain access to the sidings.

Head of the Railcars department, John Joyce said CCTV footage suggested the attack took place in the early hours of the morning and lasted over an hour with flash lights being used by the intruders.

"Initial estimates of the damage suggest it will cost many thousands of pounds to repair, as well as many volunteer man hours to restore the original livery," he said.

"We were shocked and saddened to discover this senseless vandalism when our train crew turned up on Wednesday morning to operate the day's railcar service to Carrog.

"Fortunately we were able to operate the day's services as scheduled with another railcar, but the damage will need considerable time and expense to put right. Both the time and money could have been put to far more productive uses than removing this mindless damage.

"After all that the Llangollen Railway has overcome during the last 18 months, enabling it to reopen in stages since July 9, this is one more setback that is totally unnecessary. Many thousands of visitors have enjoyed their visits to the line since that reopening, helping to bring back much-needed tourism to the area and local businesses in the Dee Valley area."

The news, as initially posted on the railway's facebook page, has provoked anger and disgust at what supporters called the senseless action by trespassers onto the railway's property,