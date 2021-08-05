Tree hunting on the edge

Rob McBridge and TV presenter Ellie Harrison

Mr McBride joined Countryfile presenter, Ellie Harrison, for a tour of some of the trees on a section of Offa's Dyke to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Offa's Dyke Path.

The tree enthusiast and campaigner, from Ellesmere made his own pilgrimage along the whole of the path, plotting the ancient trees en-route.

He returned to some of the spots with the BBC programme this week, for a programme that is expected to be aired later this month.

One of the highlights was taking the presenter to see some rare trees perched high above Llangollen on the Eglwysegs.

To reach them he and Ellie had at abseil down the limestone escarpment.

"I haven't abseiled for over 10 years," he said.

"Ellie was really nice, really good fun, as was the director, Erica Jones."