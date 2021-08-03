Volunteer drivers needed as transport scheme extends its coverage

Maggie Harding with one of the vehicles

South Denbighshire Community Partnership’s not-for-profit scheme is travelling further afield as it helps elderly and vulnerable people to get out and about.

As part of a 500,000 three-year initiative SDCP has extended its services along the Dee Valley to Llangollen and its surrounding villages from its base in Corwen.

Srvices include a dial-a-ride facility, luncheon club, meals-on-wheels, leisure excursions and shopping trips.

A bigger area means more drivers are needed to keep the charity’s fleet of six grant-funded vehicles busy so it has launched an appeal for volunteers to join the loyal pool of 18 drivers who donate their time each week.

Transport co-ordinator for Corwen and Llangollen Maggie Harding said: “All our drivers are volunteers and they are our lifeblood. Without them generously giving up their time we wouldn’t be able to run any services.

“If anyone has a couple of hours to spare on a morning or afternoon any day of the week, we’d love to hear from them.

“The more drivers we’re able to call on, the more comprehensive services we can offer across our bigger area.”

Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver can call Maggie on 01490 266004.

Bob Jaques became a driver just before the pandemic struck. He said: “Many of our usual activities had to be stopped due to social distancing but we managed to adapt.

“I and several other drivers would pick up and deliver prescriptions for people using our own cars. We’d drop them off ensuring there was the required distance between us and each recipient.”

Now Bob is happy to be back driving people around in the community fleet and he said: “I recently took out a lady in a wheelchair with her daughter carer. She’d been shielding for 16 months unable to go anywhere.

“It was quite emotional seeing their delight at finally getting out. That’s why we became volunteers – to bring people together, help them overcome mobility issues and let them know they’re all valued members or our community.”

The Llangollen area merger means the community transport scheme acquired an extra vehicle, a wheelchair-accessible Vauxhall Caddy.

For dial-a-ride requests the team use two electric vehicles.These ferry people into town for hospital or GP appointments, to hairdressers, group exercise sessions, meetings run by MIND, organised social events, or just to visit friends. Membership is £15 per person annually plus a token running costs charge for each journey.