Welsh lamb gets the barbecue taste at festival

Published:

Lamb from the Rhug Estate near Llangollen was on the menu at the Fix Food, Fix the Plant festival, in East London. The festival was held to help promote sustainable methods of farming.

Chef Chris Roberts
Welsh barbecue chef, Chris Roberts, used the estate's organic land as part of Lamb Day, celebrated around the 1st August each year, marks the start of the availability of new-season Welsh Lamb.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate, said, “It’s great to see events like this helping to promote sustainable farming to a wider audience. We were delighted to be able to contribute our finalist quality organic Welsh Lamb to be served as part of the annual ‘Lamb Day’ celebrations. Events such as these are great to spread the word on the sustainable farming practices which lie behind the great tasting products. Organic farming is all to do with adopting the highest standards of animal welfare standards and removing stress in the production cycle, this produces the highest quality meat.”

Rhys Llywelyn, Market Development Manager at Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) – Meat Promotion Wales, said, “Chris Roberts has established a great reputation for his innovative and flavour-packed barbecue cookery. He’s a great ambassador for produce from Wales and we’ve been delighted to work with him several times to promote Welsh Lamb in food festivals right across the UK.

“As we celebrate Lamb Day the message that Welsh Lamb is seasonal and sustainable is key in developing consumers’ understanding of why they should choose to buy it.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

