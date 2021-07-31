Welsh lamb gets the barbecue taste at festival

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate, said, “It’s great to see events like this helping to promote sustainable farming to a wider audience. We were delighted to be able to contribute our finalist quality organic Welsh Lamb to be served as part of the annual ‘Lamb Day’ celebrations. Events such as these are great to spread the word on the sustainable farming practices which lie behind the great tasting products. Organic farming is all to do with adopting the highest standards of animal welfare standards and removing stress in the production cycle, this produces the highest quality meat.”