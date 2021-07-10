Return of railway attraction welcomed

From left at the reopening of Llangollen Railway are Phil Coles, vice chairman of the Llangollen Railway Trust, Simon Baynes MP, and train guard John Doyle.

The Llangollen Railway re-started services on Friday – the first time since last October – with Llangollen Railway Trust (LRT) resuming the service.

It is not just the pandemic that has kept the railway closed with the separate Llangollen Railway PLC going into receivership earlier this year.

The first day back was attended by Clwyd South MP Simon Mr Baynes took a train from Llangollen to Berwyn and back again.

During the trip he met with Phil Coles, vice chairman of the Llangollen Railway Trust, John Doyle, train guard, and Ben Jackson, the station master at Berwyn who has worked there for 22 years, as well as many other volunteers.

Speaking after the visit Mr Baynes said he had been delighted to see the service back in operation.

He said: “It was a great pleasure to visit Llangollen Railway today on the day that they have re-opened and started running their first trains since October.

"I had the opportunity to meet with many of the volunteers who work so hard and with such commitment to the railway.