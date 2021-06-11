Volunteers needed to help railway get back on track

One of the tank engines at Llangollen Railway, Austin 1

The Railway Trust chairman Peter Edwards said there were challenges facing the volunteer workforce in efforts to reopen the heritage railway in the Dee Valley.

Volunteers jobs were many, from working on the track to completing office work.

“Summer has officially started and volunteers have the opportunity for productive outdoor work on the various sites along the railway. After an eight-month shut down, the challenge to return the railway to an operational condition is immense and calls for considerable manpower resources.”

He said that the railway's Permanent Way team plan to complete work on the Dee Bridge and essential work in Berwyn Tunnel and at Glyndyfrdwy starting at the end of June.

"However, there are also many other jobs to be done, and these will have to be tackled by volunteers. Many key roles are vacant and, in the short term, volunteers are asked to take on those responsibilities."

He appealed to those who felt they could help.

"Now is the time to come to Llangollen and all the other sites on the railway to get the wheels turning again. There is a massive amount of inertia in a stopped organisation, and the more of us that can lend a hand the quicker we will start things moving again.

"All of this is dependent on the continued loosening of pandemic restrictions by the UK and Welsh Governments. We are watching developments keenly and will inform volunteers immediately if there is anything that might impact our plans."

He said volunteers were needed in all departments, carriage and wagon, motive power, permanent way and signalling, stations, the estates team and trackside vegetation control.

"There is a desperate need for willing individuals to assist in the many jobs that have built up since 2019. In particular, Civil Engineering Expertise is needed and especially the services of a qualified civil engineer to do structure inspections to underpin the safety of the track formation. This would suit a retired civil engineer who might be interested in helping the Trust."

Mr Edwards said volunteers were also needed for admin, IT, website management, social media. contract and supplier management and finance.

"Help to cover general office tasks will reduce the workload on board members."