Jack says time is vital in fight against cancer

Jack Williams Jack Williams and his two year old son, George

Jack Williams, 33, who lives in Llangollen, credits research and early detection with his positive outcome, after losing his dad and both grandfathers to cancer.

Surviving the disease allowed him and wife Catherine to start a family and recently welcome second child Toby into the world.

Jack, who has raised over £2,000 for the UK charity. Worldwide Cancer Research, to help start new cancer cures, was just 28 when he found a lump in his testicle. His family’s experience of cancer led him to getting it checked and as the lump was found early it was able to be removed with no further treatment required.

Thanks to research advancements, the ten year UK survival rate for testicular cancer is now over 90 per cent.

He said: "“When I first found the lump in my testicle, I kept it to myself, but then I remembered the promise I’d made to my dad when he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer - that I would take any symptoms seriously.

“After I, quite literally, sat on it for a few weeks before speaking to my girlfriend, I finally plucked up the courage to tell her and she said if I wanted to go camping that weekend, I had to make an appointment to get it checked out first. As I was en route to the Lake District I got a call from my GP to say that he suspected it could be cancer.

“My only real relationship with cancer was one where people died, so when I heard that I had it, my first thought was ‘oh this is it then’. It was all a whirlwind after that phone call – a week later I was in hospital for scans, and less than a month after my first visit to the GP the lump was removed.

“Mentally things actually got tougher after the surgery, as I didn’t find out conclusively whether it was cancerous for around six months and whether or not I would require further treatment.

“I’ve been told that if I’d got testicular cancer 40 years ago I would have had a less than five per cent chance of survival, but now it’s more than 95 per cent – which is all down to the incredible work of charities like Worldwide Cancer Research who have helped change the outcomes of the disease.

“Personally I was very lucky in my experience with cancer as it was found so early, I didn’t need chemotherapy. I only wish the outcome could have been as positive for my dad and grandfathers.”

Jack said time was the biggest asset to beat cancer.

" My dad did not act quickly, he had symptoms of bowel cancer for months, and when he finally went to get checked he was told he only had six months to live. Don’t be a hero, it’s really important that you reach out to someone if you’re worried or concerned. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a doctor. I went to my girlfriend who was able to provide me with the support and help me take the first step. It’s so important to start that conversation.”

He said finding out that son, George, now two years old, was on the way felt like the real victory.

"Cancer just feels like it’s out to scupper all your plans, so to have firstly survived, and then to find out we could still have a family, winning is the only way to describe it. For me, surviving cancer was the easy part."

Dr Helen Rippon, CEO, Worldwide Cancer Research said: