Warnings over mountain fire near Llangollen

Fire crews from Llangollen, Ruthin, Denbigh, Corwen, Johnstown and Abergele, were called to the blaze in Rhewl, which started at about 1pm today.

The incident involves approximately 600 square metres of gorse, undergrowth and forestry, the fire service said.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters were using beaters and hose reels at the incident and urged people to avoid the area. They said walkers should not attempt to walk through the smoke.

The fire crews were working with colleagues from Natural Resources Wales to bring the incident under control.