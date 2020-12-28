Carecrows brighten up the town and raise funds for charity

One of the Corwen Carecrows

Katrina Flanagan and the local scout group came up with the idea to set up the competition, asking locals to create unique CareCrows.

There were 14 Carecrows entered into the competition with one hanging off a wall, another in the hairdressers, shops, gardens, sides of the road and two even riding a motorbike! Some were dressed as santa, another the grinch, a rugby player and a dentist with a massive toothbrush.

Katrina said, “We thought it would be something nice and different for Corwen to get involved with, particularly this year with people not being able to meet in the usual way. I decided to ask for a voluntary entry fee of a gift for the local children’s charity and I was overwhelmed with the number of gifts received. The creativity of everyone was brilliant and I was surprised at how many CareCrows popped up throughout the town. Thank you to everyone who took part.”

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, was asked to judge the competition and choose the best three CareCrows to win prizes.

The prizes were given by local businesses in Corwen - a voucher for London House Gallery, a voucher for the Beauty Boutique and a voucher for Evans Butchers.