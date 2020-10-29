Support local produce MP urges

Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes ..

Mr Baynes, MP for Clwyd South, recently opened the Llangollen Food Festival’s 2020 virtual event with an online speech.

He celebrated the high reputation of the Llangollen Food Festival, famed as among the Top 10 of food festivals in Britain in previous years and mentioned some of the virtual events which were part of the Festival, including a talk with an award-winning bee farmer, cooking demonstrations and talks with dairy farmers as well as Q&A sessions and shopping in the Expo filled with local producers.

“I was really honoured and pleased to officially open the Llangollen Food Festival 2020," he said.

"It was great to be able to thank the farmers, food and drink producers and local personalities for coming together and sharing their work. This event showed continued optimism in difficult circumstances.

"It is great example of Llangollen’s wonderful commitment to food, farming and the environment, as well as an exceptionally strong sense of community. It is vital that we support local produce."