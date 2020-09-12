Menu

Advertising

Llangollen Christmas Festival cancelled

By Sue Austin | Llangollen | Mid Wales entertainment | Published:

Llangollen Christmas Festival has become the latest casualty of coronavirus.

Santa arrives for a recent Llangollen Christmas Festival

The annual event draws thousands of people to the town from across a wide area for a day of fun and entertainment ending in the switching on of the Christmas lights and a spectacular fireworks display.

Hundreds of pounds is also regularly raised for local charities of the Welsh Air Ambulance. 

The group that organises the festival now says that having considered the risks they have reluctantly decided to cancel this year’s event.

In a statement it said: “We feel it would be unrealistic and irresponsible for us to organise a festival that attracts over 2,000 people into town, with little chance of social distancing, whilst coronavirus is still a threat.

"We are hoping that we’ll be able to organise some smaller Christmas activities during December but it will obviously be dependant upon the coronavirus advice at the time.

“We will be back and our plan is for Llangollen Christmas Festival 2021 to be the biggest and best ever."

Mid Wales entertainment Entertainment Coronavirus Health News Llangollen Mid Wales Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News