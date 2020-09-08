Gwen's 106th birthday treat on the canal

So they hired a narrowboat with a skipper to take Mrs Myercouth for a trip on the Llangollen Canal, over the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Son, Fred and daughter-in-law Diane, from Albrighton, said it was a perfect socially distanced day out after the lockdown meant they could not do another for her birthday on April 106.

"As we had all been locked down due to covid, all her surprises had to be abandoned but this weekend we managed to achieve one of them," Fred said.

"We hired a boat with a skipper and went on the Llangollen canal over the Pontcysyllte Aquaduct. Mum had a wonderful time waving to the people on the tow path. She said that she felt like the Queen. We had a scrumptious afternoon tea on board and the boat company staff couldn't have been more helpful."

The family put a banner on the narrowboat celebrating Mrs Myerscough's 106th birthday which drew non stop shouts of happy birthday.

Since she turned 100 the family has ensured Mrs Myerscough has had exciting adventures to celebrate.

"Among the trips have been a ride in a helicopter, sea fishing, during which she caught several dogfish herself, and a trip on the Ffestiniog Railway in Porthmadog."

She lived in Liverpool most of her life, only moving to Albrighton, to be close to her son and daughter-in-law because of lockdown.

"Mum does love the Shropshire countryside," Fred said.

"She misses the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral that she still attended every week and also her trips to the seaside. She is very young-at-heart and was still driving until she got to 98 and couldn't find a company to insure her."