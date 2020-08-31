Llangollen Railway gets £161,000 boost from National Lottery

Since lockdown began the railway has been working to raise funds to ensure its survival, implementing changes to help secure its future.

Liz McGuinness, general manager at Llangollen Railway, said: “We’re grateful that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time – it’s a lifeline to us and others who are passionate about sustaining heritage for the benefit of all.”

Since August 1 the railway has again been operating trains in the Dee Valley line through to Carrog proving popular with holidaymakers taking advantage of social distancing on trains.

The funding was awarded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Emergency Fund. £50million was made available to provide emergency funding for those most in need across the heritage sector.

A lottery spokesman said: "Like Llangollen Railway, other charities and organisations across the UK that have been affected by the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak are being given access to a comprehensive package of support of up to £600 million of repurposed money from The National Lottery.

"This money is supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and span the arts, community, charity, heritage, education, environment and sports sectors."

The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Emergency Fund is now closed for applications.

To find out more about how The National Heritage Emergency Fund is supporting the sector visit: www.heritagefund.org.uk/responding-coronavirus-covid-19