Tourism returns to Llangollen

Simon Baynes visited Llangollen Wharf to learn how boat trips on the Llangollen Canal have adapted to new social distancing guidelines.

The Wharf, which is a major tourist attraction and part of the World Heritage Site, has offered trips around the area since 1884 and continues the tradition of horse-drawn boat trips as well as motorised boat trips today. It says it has seen strong demand since re-opening, making up for loss of income in lockdown.

Neal Dufton from the business said:

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome visitors back to Llangollen Wharf following our safe re-opening. And we’re very grateful to the many visitors who have come to our newly re-opened tea rooms, which are almost back to pre-lockdown levels with additional takeaway business. There’s also strong demand for our motorised self-drive canal boats and for the horse-drawn boats."

Simon Baynes MP said “Llangollen Wharf is a big generator of income for Llangollen not only in terms of the boat trips and tea room but also the benefits of the many canal boats which moor at the Wharf and then visit the town. It’s a major local employer, providing work for 41 people locally, and acts as an important source of tourist information for its visitors."