Care home sets up bowling team

The Old Vicarage care home in Llangollen has launched its own ‘Dream Team’ in support of a national campaign to tackle ageism – and has been bowled over by the number of residents willing to give it a go.

So dedicated are the new bowling stars that staff have even had to order plush burgundy varsity jackets emblazoned with the words ‘Old Vicarage Dream Team’ to give the residents a competitive edge.

Among the 10-strong team is 99-year-old Ena Strange, originally from Wilmslow in Cheshire, who surprised herself by winning her very first game!

“I have never ever in my life been tenpin bowling!” she said.

“I’ve seen it on the TV and that’s all I knew about it. It was good fun. There were three of us playing in our match and to my astonishment I won! It must have been beginner’s luck or something.

“It was a new experience and something I’ve never done in my life at 99 years old and that’s a bit of a record for me.

“The jackets were not really my style but needs must!”

Mario Kreft MBE, the Chair of social care champions Care Forum Wales, could not agree more.

Advertising

“What a fantastic way to shatter stereotypes about age,” he said.

Other members of the team could not wait to try on their new bowling attire including former Wrexham county councillor Iola Roberts, 86.

The bowling jackets are absolutely beautiful,” said the grandmother of six, who is originally from Acrefair, Wrexham.

“I’ve been bowling years ago when my children were young and I really enjoyed it. To see 100-year-old ladies bowling gives you great hope for the future.

Advertising

“We all hope to live a bit longer and to me you have to make use of every single minute of every single day. That’s what will help you go on living. It’s important to have something to work towards.”

The care home is now challenging other residential homes in the area, schools and community groups to take on their bowling champions and hope to organise a series of friendly contests to break down age-related stereotypes.

Bethan Mascarenhas, who owns the home alongside her brother Richard, 40, said: “The youngest person in the team is 85 and the eldest is 99. They are mainly all in their nineties.

“It amazes me how up for a laugh they all are and how young spirited they are. It reminds me that age is just a number.

"We’re slowly building the momentum. They love the jackets and many are wearing them every day to go into town.

“It’s a team sport and something everybody we can all do. It’s something that’s accessible for everybody and something we can also invite schools to and other care homes or even businesses to join us.

“I’m very keen on intergenerational work and bring all generations together,” she said