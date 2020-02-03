Snowdrop service at church near Llangollen

St Tysilio’s, known for for its stunning location overlooking the Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee, near Llangollen, will hold the special service on February 9 at 3pm.

The service, open to all, celebrates the Church Feast of Candlemas. It was custom in medieval times to bring Snowdrops, a symbol of purity, into church to be presented during the feast.

Churchwarden John Gambles, said: “At this time of year the churchyard at St Tysilio’s has a breath-taking display of Snowdrops, heralding that spring is on its way, and we have a stream of visitors who come specially to see the tiny flowers and how they stretch like a carpet across the church yard.”

“Rural communities are very much in touch with the seasons and nature, and it could be that ‘our’ Snowdrops have been celebrated since the foundation of Valle Crucis Abbey in 1201 as there is evidence that monks often brought the tiny flowers that are native to the East Mediterranean, to plant as a symbol of their own purity.”

“I’d encourage people to join us for our Snowdrop service at which we celebrate God’s creation through this simple flower that symbolises the light that shines in the darkness. And do join us for cake, tea and coffee afterwards.”

The service coincides with the launch of a consultation on rural churches, asking how churches in the Diocese of St Asaph, like St Tysilio’s can better meet the needs of the community, from near and far.

It is being shaped by a working group chaired by Mr Gambles.

The consultation on rural ministry will hold a series of listening events throughout the spring to look at how the church can better engage with people and communities, and share the Christian faith more widely, especially with young children and families, the farming community and those living isolated lives.

Advertising

Vicar of Llantysilio, Father Lee Taylor who will lead the Snowdrop Service said: “The readings, poems, prayers and music at this service will reflect those whose work seeks to ‘protect’ the natural environment and promote care and respect for creation.

“Snowdrops will be placed on the altar and people will be invited to light a candle as a symbol of their commitment to caring for creation. Water will be blessed in watering cans and sprinkled over the snowdrops in our churchyard.”

St Tysilio’s is a grade II listed medieval church dedicated to the 7th century saint from Powys who lived all over Wales.