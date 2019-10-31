Micro pub bans electronic music and games in favour of conversation

The Hoptimist, in Market Street, Llangollen, is the latest venture by a partnership of two craft brewers from Denbighshire, Richard Green, of Denbigh’s Dovecote Brewery and Doug McPherson, of Cwrw Ial, near Mold.

It is their their pub and it was given the seal of approval by the local Assembly Member for Clwyd South Ken Skates, the Welsh Government Economy Minister, who dropped in to sample some of the craft beers and ciders they sell – along with a range of flavoured gins made by Richard’s wife, Sue.

He even sampled a fruit cider in a shade of brilliant green.

“It’s brilliant to see The Hoptimist in Llangollen – it works perfectly with the character of the town," he said.

“Llangollen attracts visitors from around the world and it’s great to see a place like this offering a range of the very best craft ales, many of them produced here in North East Wales.

“Craft beers are all the rage these days and The Hoptimist is definately putting the ales in Wales.”

Richard, an industrial chemist who moved from Walsall to Wales, said: “This is a really good spot and Llangollen is a perfect town for us as it’s busy all year round. We’ve even got the bakery next door so you can pick up your pie and bring it in to enjoy with your pint."

“Doug and I met at a CAMRA – Campaign for Real Ale - meeting when we’d just set up Dovecote and we didn’t want to be in competition and thought it would work better to be in a partnership.”

Doug, a New Zealander who got into home brewing because when he was growing up the legal age for drinking was 21, said: “It can be difficult for micro-brewers like us to get their beer into pubs so we thought it would make sense to have our own pubs to sell our beer in."

“You won’t find electronic music or games here but you will find a warm welcome, an interesting range of beers, ciders and gins, board games and good conversation.

“Our pubs are smaller and more intimate than most pubs but here in Llangollen we have space upstairs for table football and darts and it’s a good venue for meetings as well and we have a great choice of craft beers, gins and ciders."