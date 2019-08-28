Inquest opens in to death of pensioner hit by car just yards from home

The accident occurred in Castle Street, Llangollen, on the morning of August 15, when pedestrian Margaret Jones, 87, of Abbey Road, was hit by a Kia car.

She was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital but died later the same day.

An inquest opening in Ruthin heard that Mrs Jones, a retired shop assistant, suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

David Pojur, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, adjourned the hearing to a date to be fixed.