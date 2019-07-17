Jodie Bird on song at Eisteddfod

Jodi Bird, aged 21, now has the opportunity to perform at the Gold Coast Eisteddfod in Australia in October 2019. The all-expenses paid trip is funded by the Gold Coast Eisteddfod.

Jodi wowed audiences and adjudicators with her performances of Woman, Tell me on a Sunday by Marti Webb and The girl from 14g.

As winner of the coveted title Jodi will receive an international medal, £1,500 prize money and the appearance at the Gold Coast Eisteddfod in Australia.

One of the adjudicators, Sarah Wigley said: “Jodi provided an absolutely captivating and enthralling performance which showcased their ability to communicate with the audience, their passion for being on stage as well as female national vocal ability and range.”

Jodi said: “I’m honoured to receive this prestigious award and couldn’t be happier to have won. Performing on the International Pavilion stage has been an overwhelming experience and I’m really excited to represent Wales at the Gold Coast Eisteddfod.

The Gold Coast Eisteddfod features over 70,000 singers and dancers, 330 bands and orchestras, 175 choirs, almost 1,500 dance groups and over 3,000 solo dancers.

Judith Ferber, the Gold Coast Eisteddfod’s General Manager, said: Judith Ferber, the Gold Coast Eisteddfod’s General Manager, said: “We’re proud and privileged to help celebrate the very best international musical talent with Llangollen festival. Huge congratulations to Jodi on her fantastic performance at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod. We can’t wait to welcome her and look forward to their performance in the Musicale. ”