Raven is deliberately poisoned on Llangollen moorland

A police investigation is underway to trace the culprits after if was confirmed that the highly toxic insecticide bendiocarb was found during toxicology tests on the bird - which is making a comeback in the UK.

The raven was found on Ruabon Moor near World's End last year by a man out photographing birds, but it has only just been confirmed that it was poisioned.

The RSPB charity says the bird was poisoned in the same area where two satellite-tagged hen harriers recently vanished.

Ravens are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Killing one is a criminal offence and could result in an unlimited fine or up to six months in jail.

Ruabon Moor is home to a significant proportion of the Welsh black grouse population and is an area managed for red grouse shooting.

Jenny Shelton, RSPB Investigations said two rare hen harriers named Heulwen and Aalin went off the radar in this general area. The birds had been fitted with satellite-tracking devices as part of the EU-funded Hen Harrier LIFE project.

She said: “It would seem that ravens and birds of prey are not welcome in this area, and naturally people will be asking why. There is a history throughout the UK of birds of prey and ravens being targeted on areas managed for intensive grouse shooting, due to the perceived threat these natural predators pose to the grouse. However, the law is plain, killing birds of prey and ravens is illegal.

“On top of this, placing poison in a public area is hugely irresponsible. Many people will be bringing their families to places like this as the weather warms up. To think that a child or a family pet could have found this bird is outrageous. These crimes must stop before someone is seriously harmed.”

She said that ravens were beginning to recover in the UK after decades of persecution with Wales is a key stronghold. Dinas Bran castle in Llangollen in named after the Raven.

"Spring, the start of the bird breeding season, is sadly a key time for the illegal killing of birds of prey and ravens. If you notice a bird of prey dead on the ground in suspicious circumstances, call the police right away.”

Rob Taylor, North Wales Police Rural Crime Team manager said: “The deliberate killing of a bird by poisoning is a serious risk to humans and other animals such as certain birds of prey who frequent the area. We are continuing our investigation and we ask members of the public who have information to contact us or ring Crimestoppers anonymously.”

If you have any information relating to this incident, call North Wales Police on 101.

To speak in confidence about bird of prey persecution taking place in your area, call the confidential Raptor Crime Hotline: 0300 999 0101. This number is for bird of prey-related matters only.