Almost £20,000 to archive Llangollen Eisteddfod

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project will be the first step in collating and digitising the wealth of archive material relating to the Eisteddfod.

Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will enable Llangollen Eisteddfod to employ an archivist who will work with volunteers and students from Dinas Brân School to bring the history of Llangollen Eisteddfod to life.

Work will include developing a sustainable and expandable online archive system, educational resources and displays for use in the community and a short film about the history of the Llangollen Eisteddfod.

The Eisteddfod 1952

The first International Musical Eisteddfod was held in Llangollen in 1947 as a way of bringing people together after the horrors of the Second World War.

Over the 70 year history of Llangollen Eisteddfod a huge array of photographs, documents, audio and video has been generated and distributed across the globe. This project will begin the process of identifying and bringing together in one location this wealth of archive material so that it is much more accessible and can be investigated by all that have an interest.

Barrie Potter, chair of the archive committee said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will ensure that the history of Llangollen Eisteddfod is preserved and celebrated."