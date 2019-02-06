Mid Wales bakery worker in running to help little Lilly

Quality assurance manager Charlie Reoch, 25, is kicking off her quest with the Village Bakery Half Marathon in Wrexham on February 17, after being inspired by her cousin Lilly Day, who suffers with the rare condition Ataxia-Telangiectasia or A-T.

Lilly, who lives in Kent, is one of less than 30 people who have been diagnosed with the care condition that affects the brain, immune system and increases the risk of cancers.

The cruel condition causes increasingly severe disability for which there is no cure or treatment.

Now Charlie, who works for Village Bakery in Wrexham, is training for the half marathon to raise money for the A-T Society and Lilly’s family, so they can go on a holiday of a lifetime touring Europe in a camper van.

Charlie is hoping the race will be the first of many fundraising challenges she takes on in the future.

She said: "It is a very cruel condition and sadly Lilly will die young. She won't make it to her 20s - she'll make it through her teens if we're lucky.

“Lilly is losing the ability to walk, she can't talk and she can't chew food properly. It's horrible. It gets progressively worse.

“But she'll stay compos mentis mentally, so she'll know what's happening, but her body will fail her.

“The fact she has A-T is terribly sad. It's heart-breaking.

"Half the money I raise will go to the A-T Society who fund research into treatment and hopefully a cure. They've given great support and my family during this awful time.

“The rest of the money I would like to give directly to the Day family because, while Lilly can still move and enjoy life, they want to take her on the road trip of a lifetime this summer.

"Lily is inspiring me to do this now. I don't have a plan for the other challenges but I’d welcome suggestions from people for what they'd like to see me do."

Charlie has set up a Just Giving page for anyone who would like to make a donation. Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lillys-story