Prominent retail property to go under hammer at Shrewsbury auction

By Matthew Panter

A prominent retail and residential property in Powys will be going under the hammer with 10 other lots at an auction in Shrewsbury next week.

London House, Llanfyllin which has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000.

The collective property and land auction is being organised by Halls, one of the UK’s leading independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, on October 20.

The properties include London House, Narrow Street, Llanfyllin, which offers retail and residential accommodation over three floors and has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000.

The Grade II Listed property has prominent ground floor retail premises, which are currently tenanted, with front and rear sales areas, a mezzanine level, store/kitchen and a shop storeroom.

The self-contained living accommodation on the first and second floors, comprising two living rooms, two kitchens and four bedrooms, has scope for improvement and there is off street parking for several vehicles and a garden area.

For more information about the auction and to discover how to enter a property or land in future sales, contact Halls on 01691 622602.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

