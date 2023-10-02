Fruitful day promised at community orchard

The annual harvest of apples will be celebrated at the community orchard in Llanfyllin on Saturday.

Member of the environmental group, BRACE members, have organised an Apple Day at the orchard behind the Spar supermarket and the Public Institute.

People are being invited to help pick fruit and make juice at the Public Institute through until 4pm.

Visitors will learn how to "scrat" apples and use a traditional press and there will be home-made goodies for lunch.

"Bring a clean bottle and take home some juice," a spokesperson said.

The XR Rhythm Band Border Disorder will perform in the morning.

The event is free but donations are welcomed to support BRACE’s work in the community and to cover hall hire and insurance.

