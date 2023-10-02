Fruitful day promised at community orchard

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/10/2020 - Apple Day at Oswestry Market - Oswestry Orchard group - CROP. In Picture L>R: Valentine Davis, Smita Kulkarni and Kathy Watkins (all names correct)..

Member of the environmental group, BRACE members, have organised an Apple Day at the orchard behind the Spar supermarket and the Public Institute.

People are being invited to help pick fruit and make juice at the Public Institute through until 4pm.

Visitors will learn how to "scrat" apples and use a traditional press and there will be home-made goodies for lunch.

"Bring a clean bottle and take home some juice," a spokesperson said.

The XR Rhythm Band Border Disorder will perform in the morning.