Crowds turn out to enjoy Llanfyllin Show

Llanfyllin Show president Pryce Roberts presents the cup for the children’s best exhibit to Jack Ellis.Image: Gary Williams.

Chairman Dyfrig Jones said there was a record number of trade stands and entries across all sections, with a particularly high standard in horses section. He said considerable number of young farmers supported the Montgomery YFC evening speed shearing competition in the evening.

Warm sunshine made a welcome appearance in the afternoon, following intermittent rain showers, as star attraction, The Atkinson Action Horses stunt team, returned for a second year to entertain the crowd with high energy, breath-taking stunts.

“The weather was better than we were expecting and I think it was one of our most successful shows,” said Dyfrig. “It was my last year as chairman and I couldn’t fault the show.”

He thanked president Pryce Roberts for his support and everyone who had contributed to the show’s success, including the host landowners, sponsors, exhibitors, competitors, committee members and a loyal band of supporters who helped set up and clear up after the event.

Pryce said he had enjoyed his year as president, including fundraising, and praised the work of the show committee. “It was a very good show which was well supported,” he added.

“Hundreds of young farmers attended which is good for the future of the show.”

There were more than 1,000 entries in the cookery, craft, art, photography, floral art and horticultural classes.