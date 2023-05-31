The stunning garden that hides a deadly secret

Part of the gardens at BrynGwyn Hall

Ricin from the castor bean was the poison used to murder Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov in 1978 when he was jabbed in the leg on Waterloo Bridge, London, with a weapon hidden in an umbrella while Aconitum has been used since ancient times as a poison on spears and arrows for hunting.

The poisonous plants and more can be found in a a special garden, open to the public this weekend.

For the gardens at Bryngwyn Hall at Bwlch y Cibau, near Llanfyllin hide a deadly secret.

Lady Auriel Linlithgow has lovely restored the nine acre garden with its flowers, shrubs, manicured lawns and trees.

And she has also created a very special garden containing more than 110 poisonous plants.

It will be included in the conducted tours of the garden during the two day summer fayre on Saturday and Sunday , open between 10.30am and 5pm.

The Marchioness said the fayre, with more than 50 stands was always a a superb occasion and the only time the garden was open to the public.

There will also be children's entertainment, a fun dog show and fishing demonstrations.

"Our poison garden unique in Wales, contains over 110 poisonous plants including ricin, opium poppies, aconitum, datura and hemlock. The garden is laid out with five paths representing earth, fire, water, air and spirit. It is fascinating, beautiful and intrigues our visitors," Lady Linlithgow said.

“I had a foraging course here and I got a big gung-ho about what I could eat," she said.

"I discovered that a lot of plants already here at Bryngwyn Hall were poisonous and it sparked an interest in what else was poisonous.

“We had a patch of garden we did not know what to do with and so set about creating a poison garden."