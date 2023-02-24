Notification Settings

St David's Day Celebrations at The Workhouse

Published:

A celebration of all things Welsh is planned for St David’s Day, March 1, at Y Dolydd, Llanfyllin’s Workhouse.

A special exhibition of local artists’ paintings, prints and stained glass will be on view in Oriel Y Dolydd: The Meadows Gallery.

In the evening there will be a 7pm ‘Welcome’ set of Welsh folk music played by local harpist John Browne. He will be followed by 30-minute selection of poetry and stories read by their authors, inspired by St David’s Day.

Between 8.30 - 9.30pm Monty Folk, Montgomery’s community Ceilidh band, will perform. They are a mix of talented instrumentalists, from flute, recorder, accordion and fiddle, to mandolin, cajón, cello and guitar.

The bar will be open with a variety of local beers. Home made Welsh cawl will be served with bara brith to follow. Entry will cost £3 on the door.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

