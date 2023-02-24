St David's Day Celebrations at The Workhouse

Monty Fok

A special exhibition of local artists’ paintings, prints and stained glass will be on view in Oriel Y Dolydd: The Meadows Gallery.

In the evening there will be a 7pm ‘Welcome’ set of Welsh folk music played by local harpist John Browne. He will be followed by 30-minute selection of poetry and stories read by their authors, inspired by St David’s Day.

Between 8.30 - 9.30pm Monty Folk, Montgomery’s community Ceilidh band, will perform. They are a mix of talented instrumentalists, from flute, recorder, accordion and fiddle, to mandolin, cajón, cello and guitar.