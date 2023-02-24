Creative children take part in storytelling competition

Bryn Tanat Hall

Bryn Tanat Hall, a 5-star, family-run, self-catering destination near Llansantffraid, helped to foster creativity and imagination by promoting the art of storytelling during National Storytelling Week at the beginning of February.

Partnering with Llansantffraid Church in Wales Primary School, children aged 11 and under were encouraged to submit stories about the picturesque Llansantffraid area and surrounding region. With over 40 entries, the team at Bryn Tanat Hall were tasked with choosing a ‘top three’ from the creative and talented submissions.

The winners, who each received a gift voucher for Booka Bookshop, an independent bookshop and cafe in the border market town of Oswestry, were named as Connie Yapp (Year 3), Freya Jones (Year 4) and Joseph James (Year 2).

Connie penned a creative story about ‘judo cats’, who when not ‘hanging out together eating cakes and drinking milkshakes, were on the hard streets of Llansantffraid, keeping them clean and safe.’ Freya wrote a heartwarming, tale about a little girl and a gnome who helped Bryn Tanat to become ‘the most beautiful setting filled with birds, bees, butterflies, and woodland folk all living together in harmony; and hilst Joseph ventured down the fantasy route, with a fairytale retelling of Bryn’s origin story – writing that a ‘giant once threw some seeds out of his window and the beautiful Bryn Tanat estate was created.’

Kirsty Martin of Bryn Tanat Hall, said: “It was so lovely to be able to read fresh and unique perspectives of Llansantffraid from the minds of local children – a glimpse into the local community through their eyes.

“There were a wide variety of stories, some funny, some descriptive, and others a little more whacky, and it's great to think that we have so many different personalities in the area, destined to grow up for great things."